Insight Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $1.71 Million (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $1.71 million and $24,191.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Insight Protocol Token Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

