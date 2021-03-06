Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Position Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NTLA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

In related news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $861,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $76,919.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 895,281 shares of company stock worth $55,527,038. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

