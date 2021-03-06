Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 205,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. BWS Financial increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of IPAR opened at $71.47 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $76.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,900 shares of company stock worth $2,901,134 in the last ninety days. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

