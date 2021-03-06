Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,326,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530,608 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $152,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $114.97 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $4,383,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $245,192.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,263 shares of company stock worth $11,120,992 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

