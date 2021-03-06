International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ICAGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $14.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

