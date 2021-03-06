Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) PT Raised to $30.00

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Intrepid Potash in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intrepid Potash currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.73 million, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. 30.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

