Intrust Bank NA Acquires 844 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

