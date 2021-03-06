Intrust Bank NA Acquires 849 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 15.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 38.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 969,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 268,823 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE EQNR opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $20.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.