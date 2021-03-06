Intrust Bank NA Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,149 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 237.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.24.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

