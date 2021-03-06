Intrust Bank NA Purchases 880 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,238,000 after purchasing an additional 398,468 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,849,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $261,329,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,500 shares of company stock worth $21,347,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

