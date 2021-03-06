Intrust Bank NA Trims Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Genpact were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 32,904 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of G opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

