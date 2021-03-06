Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $426.05.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $382.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.82. Intuit has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 67.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 30.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 130.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

