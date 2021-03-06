Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Down 27.7% in February

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the January 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLT. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. 22.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLT traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,324. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

