Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages predict that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will post $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invesco’s earnings. Invesco reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Invesco.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. 9,183,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,149. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $25.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Invesco by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 94,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco (IVZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.