Investors Buy High Volume of United States Copper Index Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:CPER)

United States Copper Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:CPER) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,401 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 922% compared to the typical daily volume of 235 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPER. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in United States Copper Index Fund by 108.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 62,480 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in United States Copper Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United States Copper Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,702,000.

Shares of CPER opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. United States Copper Index Fund has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

