Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 154.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,836,000 after buying an additional 71,082 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,321,000 after buying an additional 82,506 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after buying an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after buying an additional 209,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after buying an additional 64,735 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $71,053.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,636 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,981. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.96 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

IONS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

