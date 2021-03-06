iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to post ($0.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.39). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.54.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.14, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,762.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $9,243,750. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

IRTC traded down $4.41 on Monday, reaching $138.75. 616,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,223. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.13 and its 200-day moving average is $216.95. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.54 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

