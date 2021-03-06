iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to post ($0.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.39). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.54.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.14, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,762.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $9,243,750. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

IRTC traded down $4.41 on Monday, reaching $138.75. 616,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,223. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.13 and its 200-day moving average is $216.95. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.54 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.