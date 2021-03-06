Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after purchasing an additional 860,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $55.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $55.26.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

