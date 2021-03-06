Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,234 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,539,000 after acquiring an additional 213,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.64.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $257.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.