Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $658,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDK opened at $51.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

