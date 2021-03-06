Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,823 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.96. The stock has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

