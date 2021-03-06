Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.3% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,074,000. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $48,091,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 77,029 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

