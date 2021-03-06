Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,491 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

