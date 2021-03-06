IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.22

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and traded as low as $9.85. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 23,823 shares.

IRCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $324.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRCP. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 82,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

