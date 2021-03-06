iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Down 23.0% in February

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the January 28th total of 254,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ AIA opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.48. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $102.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,492,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,962,000 after purchasing an additional 518,078 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 250,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,451 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

