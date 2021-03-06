iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300,300 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the January 28th total of 432,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,515,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IXUS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,492,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,968. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.06. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $72.65.

