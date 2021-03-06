iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Stock Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $62,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of JKH opened at $366.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $397.60 and a 200-day moving average of $359.20. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $183.44 and a 1 year high of $420.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.