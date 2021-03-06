iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the January 28th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,233,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,530,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,183,000 after buying an additional 127,469 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 779,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,893,000 after purchasing an additional 61,591 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000.

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $94.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.17. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

