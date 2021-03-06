iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

IWR opened at $72.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $74.80.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

