iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 435.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 40,235 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $62.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

