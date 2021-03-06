iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Holdings Boosted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 117.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,713 shares in the last quarter.

IJT opened at $125.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.68 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

