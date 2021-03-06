Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Up 51.5% in February

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 269,600 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the January 28th total of 178,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 898.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISUZF remained flat at $$10.62 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

