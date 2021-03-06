ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Update

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 785,400 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the January 28th total of 420,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 398,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,951,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after buying an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in ITT by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $87.05. 554,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,331. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $87.10.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.85%.

ITT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

