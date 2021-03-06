Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on April 6th

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Ituran Location and Control has decreased its dividend payment by 78.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ituran Location and Control has a dividend payout ratio of 115.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.3%.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

ITRN opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.54 million, a PE ratio of -79.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.