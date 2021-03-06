Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Profound Medical Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Profound Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of PRN stock opened at C$28.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$570.15 million and a PE ratio of -17.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 26.50, a current ratio of 28.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of C$9.51 and a 52-week high of C$36.73.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

