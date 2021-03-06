Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Seiko Epson Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Seiko Epson in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seiko Epson’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

SEKEY stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -873.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93. Seiko Epson has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seiko Epson had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.