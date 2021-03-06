Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on OptiNose, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for OptiNose in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of OPTN opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 38,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $155,521.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,192.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $94,447.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,511.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 959.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 124,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 26,925 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.