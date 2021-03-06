John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 90.4% from the January 28th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 58,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 132,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 24,695 shares during the last quarter.

HTY stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

