John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.50% of John Hancock Investors Trust worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter.

JHI stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.321 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

