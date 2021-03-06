John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the January 28th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of HTD stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.72. 71,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,743. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 453,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 24,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

