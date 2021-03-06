Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lowered by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.