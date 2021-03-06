JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Signaturefd LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,524,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $77,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after buying an additional 2,866,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after buying an additional 905,116 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after buying an additional 901,814 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 467.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 820,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after buying an additional 675,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,358,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80.

