Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) Short Interest Up 51.6% in February

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the January 28th total of 778,500 shares. Currently, 26.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Just Energy Group from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Just Energy Group has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 936.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,921. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $187.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.43. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $30.26.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

