Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Chairman Avi S. Katz Sells 35,763 Shares

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 35,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $693,086.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Avi S. Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Avi S. Katz sold 78,627 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,491,554.19.

On Thursday, February 25th, Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $905,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $496.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kaleyra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,574,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Kaleyra by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 237,700 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP grew its stake in Kaleyra by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 68,307 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kaleyra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Kaleyra by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

KLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

