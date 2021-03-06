Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,865 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kaman were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 488,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after buying an additional 285,249 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,250,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,643,000 after purchasing an additional 77,770 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $53.06 on Friday. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,769.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KAMN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

