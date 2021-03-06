KBC Group NV Acquires 12,404 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,126 shares of company stock worth $10,817,519 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $161.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $182.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.93.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

