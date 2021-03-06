KBC Group NV Acquires 831 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $897.82.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $798.69 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $952.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $884.96 and a 200-day moving average of $871.30.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

