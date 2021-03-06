KBC Group NV Buys 25,236 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,236 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of Duke Realty worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 527.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,417,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,558,000 after purchasing an additional 858,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Duke Realty by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,603,000 after purchasing an additional 589,292 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,418,000 after purchasing an additional 573,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Duke Realty by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,341,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,219,000 after purchasing an additional 487,258 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 70.83%.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.