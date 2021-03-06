KBC Group NV Has $7.50 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,950 shares of company stock worth $282,412. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $45.18 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

