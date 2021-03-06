KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $10,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $144.70 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $145.83. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.13 and a 200-day moving average of $131.39.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,858. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.03.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

